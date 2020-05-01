It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Organize All That Junk In Your Trunk With $30 off Highland's On-the-Go Trunk Organizer

Highland On-the-Go Trunk Organizer | $20 | Daily Steals
Highland On-the-Go Trunk Organizer | $20 | Daily Steals

If you’re anything like me, you’ve got a bunch of random shit in the back of your car—cleaning supplies, oil changing equipment, and emergency gear in case there’s an accident that definitely isn’t my fault. All that junk, in turn, winds up cluttering your trunk, then what are you going to do with all that junk all that junk inside your trunk? Organize it. For $20 right now, you can get Highland’s on-the-go trunk organizer to help you with that.

Note that when you’re out in the driveway spring cleaning your car, that includes the trunk. Let me tell you, it makes grocery shopping a hell of a lot easier when you don’t have to move your various interior/exterior cleaning products and accessories around to find a place to put your bags. No more forcing passengers to CARRY the La Croix carton (@me next time); look your mess in the eyes and clean it up.

