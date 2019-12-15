Organize All Of Your Toiletries With This $16 Zero Grid Travel Dopp Bag

Zero Grid Travel Dopp Bag

Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Zero Grid Travel Dopp Bag | $16 | Amazon | Promo code 7LMH2ZGX

Have some trips planned for the upcoming holidays? Do yourself a favor and get the only toiletry bag you’ll ever need. The Zero Grid Travel Dopp Bag is only $16 when you use promo code 7LMH2ZGX. It is made from highly-durable ripstop nylon, so it will last you years and years. It is liquid-resistant, so you can easily pack your shampoo, toothpaste, mouthwash, and more.