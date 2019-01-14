Image: 1800Flowers

Valentine’s Day is officially one month out, which means it’s time to start planning something special for the special someone. If you’re smart, you’ll consider getting the object of your affection a bouquet of flowers, because flowers are classic, easy to procure, and — thanks to this deal from 1800Flowers — not too pricey.

For a limited time, if you order select Valentine’s Day flowers to be delivered sometime between February 9 and 14, 1800 Flowers will give you 25% off. Just use promo code LOVEEARLY and get your S.O. anything from a classic bouquet of roses or a pretty lily arrangement, to a not-so-traditional heart-shaped bamboo plant or very extra heart-shaped rose wreath. Meanwhile, I personally am feeling emotional about this puppy made out of carnations, and also this gift basket filled with chocolate. (Single men of New York City, are you listening?!)