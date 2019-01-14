Valentine’s Day is officially one month out, which means it’s time to start planning something special for the special someone. If you’re smart, you’ll consider getting the object of your affection a bouquet of flowers, because flowers are classic, easy to procure, and — thanks to this deal from 1800Flowers — not too pricey.
For a limited time, if you order select Valentine’s Day flowers to be delivered sometime between February 9 and 14, 1800 Flowers will give you 25% off. Just use promo code LOVEEARLY and get your S.O. anything from a classic bouquet of roses or a pretty lily arrangement, to a not-so-traditional heart-shaped bamboo plant or very extra heart-shaped rose wreath. Meanwhile, I personally am feeling emotional about this puppy made out of carnations, and also this gift basket filled with chocolate. (Single men of New York City, are you listening?!)