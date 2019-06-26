Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Free Gravity Blankets + Free Shipping on Orders of The Pod | Eight Sleep

If you’re on the market for a new mattress that will keep you cool this summer, look no further than Eight Sleep’s The Pod. The mattress has fluid-filled channels that allow it to get as low as 55 degrees. Which is exactly what you want when it is still 90 degrees at 10 PM and you just need to fall asleep. The Pod can actually circulate different temperatures to both sides of the bed, in case you and your partner cannot agree on a temp to sleep at. People who like to feel extra warm and cozy can sleep at temps as high as 115 degrees.

Right now, for 4th of July, when you order The Pod, you will get Gravity Blanket’s New Cooling Blanket (in grey) for free, as well as free shipping. This comes out to a $300 value.