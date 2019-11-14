It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media DealsTV & Movies

Order $100 in Netflix Digital Gift Cards and Get $10 in Amazon Credit

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
289
Save
Netflix Gift Card Offer | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Netflix Gift Card Offer | Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon will give you a $10 promotional credit if you pick up $100 worth of Netflix email gift cards. Whether you want to give out Amazon gift cards as a digital stocking stuffer to your friends, or if you just want to get free money on a subscription you’re on the hook for anyway, this is a good deal.

Advertisement

Enter the code NETFLIX at checkout to claim the offer. Here’s the fine print:

Valid only towards the Netflix streaming service (and, in the US only, DVD service) in countries where the service is offered in US dollars. Entire value credited to your Netflix account upon redemption. Nonrefundable or redeemable for cash, except where required by law. Does not expire. No resale. Netflix is not responsible for lost or stolen cards or unauthorized use. Full terms apply, visit netflix.com/redeem. Cards issued by NGS Services LLC.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

This Trash Bag Deal Isn't Total Garbage (Unlike My Ex)
The 10 Best Deals of November 14, 2019
Save $50 On Polk Audio's Alexa-Enabled Sound Bar

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts