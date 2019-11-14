Order $100 in Netflix Digital Gift Cards and Get $10 in Amazon Credit

Netflix Gift Card Offer | Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon will give you a $10 promotional credit if you pick up $100 worth of Netflix email gift cards. Whether you want to give out Amazon gift cards as a digital stocking stuffer to your friends , or if you just want to get free money on a subscription you’re on the hook for anyway, this is a good deal.

Enter the code NETFLIX at checkout to claim the offer. Here’s the fine print:

Valid only towards the Netflix streaming service (and, in the US only, DVD service) in countries where the service is offered in US dollars. Entire value credited to your Netflix account upon redemption. Nonrefundable or redeemable for cash, except where required by law. Does not expire. No resale. Netflix is not responsible for lost or stolen cards or unauthorized use. Full terms apply, visit netflix.com/redeem. Cards issued by NGS Services LLC.