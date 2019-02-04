Photo: Victor Hughes (Unsplash)

If you experienced last week’s polar vortex and were like, “nah, I’ve had enough of this,” it might be time to treat yourself to a trip to Los Cabos.



Apple Vacations is currently offering six-night all inclusive trips starting at just $829 right now, including flights, your hotel, and all of your food and drinks. The deal is valid for travel Feb. 3-10 or Feb. 24-March 3, so it’s a great excuse to escape the tail end of winter.

Just note that the $829 price is based on flights from Chicago, but you can select almost any major U.S. airport as your departure city. In fact, I saw an $810 deal from Raleigh, NC, so your price could be even lower.