Oprah says the Philips Indoor Smoke-less Grill makes food taste like it was cooked over charcoal, despite using infrared heat. I can’t personally confirm this, but I do think it would be nice to have a grill you can use in the kitchen when it’s too cold outside to cook there.

Also appealing is the fact that you can just stick the grid in the dishwasher — something I can’t say about most traditional grills. For really thorough cleaning, it also comes with a ceramic scraper to use on the interior reflectors, which are responsible for its even, consistent heating.



I can’t say this grill will help you cook like Oprah, because she probably has people to do that for her. But it will give you a taste of the Oprah-adjacent lifestyle, maybe.

