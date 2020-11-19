Let Persona 5 Royal's Steelbook Edition Take Your Heart for $29

Persona 5 Royal SteelB ook Image : Atlus

“Looking cool, Joker!” That’s what everyone will say when they come to your house and see the S teelB ook edition of Persona 5 Royal proudly displayed on your entertainment center. Well, either that or “Is this some kind of anime?” The game is down to $29 at GameStop , which would be a great price for one of the best JRPGs in recent years on its own. Now add in the fact that you’re getting this year’s beefed up Royale upgrade, which adds new content to the game, and a fancy S teelB ook case that comes with a dynamic PlayStation 4 theme to boot. You truly will be looking cool, Joker.