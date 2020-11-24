Open Up Your Xbox Library With Three Months of Game Pass Ultimate for $23

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Months Image : Best Buy

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Months | $23 | Best Buy



It’s sort of cliché to say that Xbox Game Pass is the best deal in gaming at this point, but it continues to be true. Microsoft’s gaming subscription service gives you access to hundreds of games for a monthly fee, which can pay off quickly if you’re the kind of person who buys a lot of games. If you’re looking to try it out, Best Buy is currently selling a three month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $23. Ultimate gives you access to the service on both PC and console, so it’s perfect for new Xbox Series X|S owners who are looking to expand their library quickly. An Ultimate membership also lets you try out Microsoft’s cloud gaming beta, allowing you to play select games on supported devices like Android phones. It all adds up to a pretty sweet deal for Xbox owners that’ll make you into the kind of person who just constantly tells people about why Xbox Game Pass is a great deal. Oh no, what have I become?