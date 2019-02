Graphic: Shep McAllister

While you do so at your own risk, if you want to open up tiny gadgets to make your own repairs, this $11 magnetic screwdriver set can get you started. Just use promo code 9KE5TDH3 to unlock the deal.



If you’re really serious about self-repair, just note that the iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit includes a bunch of other accessories you’ll want, like suction cups, spudgers, tweezers, and more.