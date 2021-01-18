Open Any Box With Ease Thanks to This Nimble Set of Cutting Tools

Nimble Set of Cutting Tools & Cutting Mat Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Nimble Set of Cutting Tools & Cutting Mat | $10 | SideDeal



I’m sure this has happened a million times, you get a package and can’t find scissors or your keys to open it. This is probably happening more so now with people buying everything online. This tiny but mighty tool is here to save the day. The Nimble Set of c utting t ools is just $10 and sold out quickly the last time it went on sale at Side Deal.

The one-finger package opener fits snuggly on the index finger to open any box that comes your way. Slice through all packaging quickly and efficiently . This razor-sharp tool can tackle shrink-wrap and cellophane without a problem. This tool is a must and easier to operate than scissors or knives. You’ll also get a s ilicone cutting mat so your counters remain scratch-free. Two cutting tools come in this pack.