Today’s Gold Box is dropping to NEXX Garage NXG-100b smart garage opening system to just $70, its lowest price ever. This tool will work with your existing garage opener, and allows you to open and close your garage with an app, IFTTT, Alexa and Google Assistant.

Like any smart product, you’ll be able to schedule routines and set alerts for when its open right from your phone. And if you’re ever worried that you forgot to close it, you can even control the door with your smartphone from anywhere in the world.

The best part: no monthly fees, so your $70 goes a long way. (This particular unit hovers often sells for around $100.)

Of course, this is a Gold Box deal. So this price will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out. So, if you want to automate your garage, don’t wait until the door closes on this deal.