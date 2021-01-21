Ooooh Yeaaaah, Macho Man Says Get 25% off Select Funko Pops!

25% off Select Funko Pops Image : Giovanni Colantonio

25% off Select Funko Pops | GameStop

Ooooooohhh yeaaaaahhhh! The Macho Man is here with a deal for all you people out there in TV Land. You see, when the Macho Man comes through town, you know he’s bringing the the best deals, yeah! So listen up: GameStop has a sale going on right about now. And in that very sale, you can get 25% off Funko Pops. There’s a lot to look through, but let the Macho Man show you the best of the best . Right over there, that’s Ellie from The Last of Us Part II. Don’t you go talking smack about Miss Ellie, or the Intercontinental Champion will knock your mouth right off your face. Then you’ve got my tag team partner, Master Chief. Talk about a Mega Power, yeah ! But then you’ve got the creeeeee am of the crop. I’ m talking about me, Macho M an Randy Savage, the best Funko Pop in this or any region . You’re looking at t he undisputed champion of plastic! That’s the truth , Mean Gene.