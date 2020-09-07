Only Two More Days of Honey Adult Play's BOGO Vibrator Sale

BOGO Vibrator Sale PLAYHARD Graphic : Sheilah Villari

BOGO Vibrator Sale | Honey Adult Play | Use Code PLAYHARD



Our pals at Honey Adult Play know you work hard so while you’re relaxing today play hard too. From now until the end of September 8 buy one toy and get one free of equal or lesser value. All you need to do is add PLAYHARD to your cart and the rest is magic.

Advertisement

There’s something for everyone to unwind with after a tough day or challenging week. And given 2020, we can all use a little more self-care . Honey Adult Play has a great line of toys to meet your self-love needs. We talk about vibrators a lot here at Kinja, I know because it’s usually me. But I wanted to make sure you guys were covered too. Th ere’s an array of Male Masturbators available in this deal. The Taboo ($ 48) is their number one and we can see why with its smooth silicone, s treamline inner cavity, and highly realistic structure . You’ll fall in love with it too.

Advertisement

This is a great time to grab the company’s best selling vibrator the Jubilee ($69) . It’s a 3-in-1 toy that is a c litoris and G spot v ibe with the function of licking, sucking, and vibrating. It’s silky soft silicone and feels pretty darn great. The ten different licking and nine different vibrating modes will get to where you want to go in no time.

G/O Media may get a commission Free Black Panther Digital Comics

Free shipping on all orders over $59 and this deal runs until Tuesday night.

