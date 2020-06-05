Only $7 to Relive the Tasty Waxy Essence of Classic Lip Smacker's Soda Flavors

Lip Smacker Soda Party Pack Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Lip Smacker Soda Party Pack | $7 | Amazon Gold Box



If you’re of a certain age you definitely had an arsenal of Lip Smackers. I absolutely rocked the Strawberry for years and then switched to Kiwi. My mom still puts these in my Christmas stocking. Over the years the company has had many collaborations and this pack is a classic . This soda flavored bundle is a partnership with Coca-Cola and it’s 34% off .

Advertisement

The eight pack comes with traditional Coke , C herry Coke , Vanilla Coke , Sprite, Barq’s Root Beer, Fanta Grape, Fanta Orange, and Fanta Strawberry. That’s quite a flavorful lineup. There’s a reason they’ve b een in our purses and back pockets since 1973. Snag this deal for a young family member or even yourself if you’re feeling nostalgic. And I’m just doing my due diligence here, yes Lip Smacker’s is non-toxic but please do not eat them no matter how tasty they are .

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.



Advertisement