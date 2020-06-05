Only $7 to Relive the Tasty Waxy Essence of Classic Lip Smacker's Soda Flavors

It's all consuming.
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon
Lip Smacker Soda Party Pack | $7 | Amazon Gold Box
If you’re of a certain age you definitely had an arsenal of Lip Smackers. I absolutely rocked the Strawberry for years and then switched to Kiwi. My mom still puts these in my Christmas stocking. Over the years the company has had many collaborations and this pack is a classic. This soda flavored bundle is a partnership with Coca-Cola and it’s 34% off. 

The eight pack comes with traditional Coke, Cherry Coke, Vanilla Coke, Sprite, Barq’s Root Beer, Fanta Grape, Fanta Orange, and Fanta Strawberry. That’s quite a flavorful lineup. There’s a reason they’ve been in our purses and back pockets since 1973. Snag this deal for a young family member or even yourself if you’re feeling nostalgic. And I’m just doing my due diligence here, yes Lip Smacker’s is non-toxic but please do not eat them no matter how tasty they are.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

