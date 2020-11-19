Only $40, You Can Cook Your to Your Heart's Desire With a Crux Electric Air Fryer

Crux 3.7-Quart Electric Air Fryer Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Crux 3.7-Quart Electric Air Fryer | $40 | Macy’s



If you still haven’t hopped onto the air fryer craze, now’s the time. At 60% off, the Crux 3.7-Quart Electric Air Fryer can get you hooked real quick. With touchscreen controls and a pre-set cooking menu, you can make veggies, wings, and whatever your culinary heart desires at the touch of a button. The basket is also dishwasher-safe, making it super easy to clean your kitchen after you grub down. What are you waiting for? It’s only $40, but it may be the best money you’ve ever spent.