Holiday 2020

Only $40, You Can Cook Your to Your Heart's Desire With a Crux Electric Air Fryer

Filed to:Black Friday
Crux 3.7-Quart Electric Air Fryer | $40 | Macy’s
Holiday 2020
Crux 3.7-Quart Electric Air Fryer | $40 | Macy’s

If you still haven’t hopped onto the air fryer craze, now’s the time. At 60% off, the Crux 3.7-Quart Electric Air Fryer can get you hooked real quick. With touchscreen controls and a pre-set cooking menu, you can make veggies, wings, and whatever your culinary heart desires at the touch of a button. The basket is also dishwasher-safe, making it super easy to clean your kitchen after you grub down. What are you waiting for? It’s only $40, but it may be the best money you’ve ever spent.

