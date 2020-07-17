Only $175, Get a Refurbished Pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones in Mint Condition

It's all consuming.
hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
At Back Market, you can save a decent chunk on a pair of Beats Studio3 wireless over-ear headphones. They’re only $175 refurbished, which saves you at least $25 over the cost you’d pay for it new at most other retailers. These are in “mint” condition, too, which—according to the refurbisher Back Market—means the following:

Condition Note: All devices are in excellent cosmetic condition. May show minimal to no signs of use. All devices have been tested and restored to full function, factory, standard condition.

Should you take a chance, you’ll treat your ears to a balanced, but powerful sound stage helped along by active noise cancellation and Apple’s W1 audio chip.

Enjoy up to 22 hours of battery life with ANC mode on, and a whopping 40 hours when you disengage it. Plus, the audio is calibrated in real-time to adapt to your ambient environment, giving you the best possible sound at any given moment.

If you buy from Back Market, remember that every purchase is backed by a 12-month warrant and a 30-day return policy, so don’t be afraid to take a chance on a sweet new set of cans.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

