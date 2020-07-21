It's all consuming.
Only $10, It's Never Been This Cheap to Wreak Havoc in Borderlands 3

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Screenshot: 2K Games
If you haven’t played Borderlands 3 yet, it’s time to stop making excuses. At just $10 in Best Buy’s deal of the day (Xbox One, PS4), you can’t not pick it up at this point. Claptrap be damned, you’re in for another eventful and raucous trip to not just Pandora, but several other vault-keeping locales. Take your frustrations out with this loot shooter on either Xbox One or PlayStation 4.

This deal was originally posted by Quentyn Kennemer on 7/15/2020 and updated with new information on 7/21/2020.

