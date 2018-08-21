Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

This Cuisinart Classic Round was only a few votes shy of taking home the title of your favorite waffle iron, and you can pick one up from Amazon today for just $21.



I probably make fresh waffles in my waffle iron every month or so, but in between, I’ve used it to make hash browns, pressed sandwiches, and even churros. Lifehacker has a ton of other suggestions too, including mozzarella sticks, 90-second cookies, pre-packaged cinnamon rolls, and even crispy bacon. So you see, calling this thing a waffle iron is practically a misnomer.