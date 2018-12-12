Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Update: Sold out at this price.



I love Pyrex. Like, something deep within me is irrationally drawn to the beautiful combination of glass and lids in a rainbow of colors. I always have to fight the compulsion to buy it when I see a good deal, because I have enough — that’s what I keep telling myself, at least.



But if you’re without (or if you just want more), you should really check out the 28-piece set currently on sale for $20 at Walmart. There’s honestly no better way to store your food than in glass, and just think of how nicely organized the inside of your fridge will look.