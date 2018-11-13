Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

The massive mise en place of Thanksgiving is bearing down upon us. If you don’t own a quality cutting board, do yourself a favor and pick up this Epicurean Kitchen Series Cutting Board for just $16 at Amazon. It’s low maintenance — dishwasher safe, and requires no oiling or bleaching — and aesthetically pleasing, earning it a finalist spot in our reader poll on the best cutting boards. There’s no getting around the pun that it’s a cut above.

