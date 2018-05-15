Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Update: These are back to $18, if you missed the sale a few weeks ago.
You’ve listed these AmazonBasics Velvet Suit Hangers as one of your all-time favorite hangers. They’re lined with velvet to keep slinky shirts from slipping and they’re cheap, really cheap today. Today’s price of $18 is the best we’ve seen in months.
About the author
Erica Offutt
Associate Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com