It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
One of Western Digital's Best 500GB SSDs Falls to $63

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Image: Western Digital
If your PC could do with a speed boost, an SSD is a great way to get one if you haven't upgraded already. Newer motherboards have an M.2 slot with support for NVME drives like Western Digital's 500GB Black, which is up for a great price of $63 right now, and you have your pick of retailers between Amazon, Newegg, and B&H. Read speeds can reach up to 3,3430 megabytes per second, while write caps out at 2,600, which means your apps and games will load ultra fast, and you won't need to babysit large file transfers for very long at all.

Quentyn Kennemer

