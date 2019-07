Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Toilet brushes are an unfortunate necessity, but in the grand scheme of things, they’re a fine tradeoff in exchange for the miracles of indoor plumbing.



But OXO (unsurprisingly) makes one of the less gross-seeming options out there, and you can get the mint color of their Hideaway toilet brush for $13 today, down from the usual $16.