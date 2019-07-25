Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Aukey USB Wall Charger | $6 | Amazon | Use code YIAZF27X

You know the little charging brick that came with your phone? Throw it out, and spend $6 on this replacement from Aukey (with code YIAZF27X). It’s only slightly larger than Apple’s standard iPhone charger, but it includes two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of current (shared between the ports) to charge your devices faster.



Compared to similar-sized USB-C chargers like Anker’s PowerPort Atom, it’s a little dated at this point, but at $6, it doesn’t really matter.