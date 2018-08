Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

You’ve probably heard a lot about mechanical keyboards in the past few years, and one of the best models on the market is on sale right now.



Most mechanical keyboards are marketed towards gamers, but Das Keyboards are a typist’s dream. Their newest, the Das Keyboard 4, is only $119 right now, the best price we’ve ever seen. You even get to choose between clicky Cherry MX Blue, and softer Brown switches.