Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re one of the daring few souls who are confident enough to give yourself or your loved ones a haircut, Wahl’s popular (as in, 12,000+ reviews popular) Color Pro hair cutting kit has a 20% coupon today, which brings it down to just $23. You probably spent more on your last haircut.



The kit includes 13 color-coded attachment guards that correspond to an easy-to-read chart right on the trimmer, as well as scissors, combs, and other accessories. No hot towel though, you’ll need to provide that yourself.