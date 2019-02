Graphic: Shep McAllister

Short Nintendo Switch cases (where you store the Switch with the Joy-Con detached to save space) are nearly dead, but not 20 minutes after I wrote their obituary, a reader pointed out one option that I’d missed. And it just so happens to be on sale for $10 right now, down from the usual $18.