One of the Best Ryzen Motherboards Is Back In Stock

MSI MAG X570 Tomahawk WiFi Motherboard Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

MSI MAG X570 Tomahawk WiFi Motherboard | $220 | Newegg

If you’re thinking of building a Ryzen 3000 or 4000 machine, this is the best motherboard you can find for the money. It’s an MSI MAG Tomahawk WiFi, a spacious slab of circuits and ports for any AM4 socket chipset. It can be hard ot find at its MSRP, but Newegg has it back in stock for $220.

Based on the X570 chipset, this board has everything you need to build any type of PC you want. It’s probably overkill for a budget build, but if you’re starting out small and planning to add components over time, you’ll be glad to have it. And this one includes a built-in wireless chip for WiFi 6 capabilities.