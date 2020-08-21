It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

One of the Best Ryzen Motherboards Is Back In Stock

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsNewegg DealsMSIMSI Deals
992
1
MSI MAG X570 Tomahawk WiFi Motherboard | $220 | Newegg
MSI MAG X570 Tomahawk WiFi Motherboard | $220 | Newegg
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

MSI MAG X570 Tomahawk WiFi Motherboard | $220 | Newegg

If you’re thinking of building a Ryzen 3000 or 4000 machine, this is the best motherboard you can find for the money. It’s an MSI MAG Tomahawk WiFi, a spacious slab of circuits and ports for any AM4 socket chipset. It can be hard ot find at its MSRP, but Newegg has it back in stock for $220.

Advertisement

Based on the X570 chipset, this board has everything you need to build any type of PC you want. It’s probably overkill for a budget build, but if you’re starting out small and planning to add components over time, you’ll be glad to have it. And this one includes a built-in wireless chip for WiFi 6 capabilities.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Horoscope Pleasure Box
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Protect Yourself and Others From COVID-19 With 20% off KN95 Masks [Exclusive]

Tuesday's Deals of the Day: HP Envy Printer, Razer Mouse and Keyboard, Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Air Fryer, BBoutique 1-Day Sale, Huckberry Swimwear, and More

Keep Your Mind and Hands Busy With the Best LEGO Deals

Wednesday's Deals of the Day: Amazon Echo Dot With LED Clock, Fire TV Stick 4K, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Tacklife T8 Jump Starter, 67 Oz. Hand Sanitizer, and More