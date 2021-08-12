Divinity Original Sin 2 (PS4) | $20 | Amazon

Divinity Original Sin 2 (Xbox One ) | $22 | Amazon

If you’re a fan of RPG and haven’t touched Divinity Original Sin 2 yet, you’re missing out. I t s turn-based combat and environmental interactions are so fleshed out, it’ s about the closest thing we’ve gotten to actually replicating Dungeons & Dragons in a video game. That is, in a fully released game at least. This game was so good, the developer Larian Studios approached Wizards of the Coast and was able to secure the license for D&D with their upcoming Baldur’s Gate 3. That one is in beta right now, but if you’re someone who likes wait for full releases or are just a console-only player, then Divinity Original Sin 2 is still your best bet. I’ll tell you this though. Make sure you have at least one character in your party with the ability Pet Pal. It let’ s you speak with animals which opens up a ton of content and conversations like the one you’ll have with a certain rambunctious crab. Not to mention it supports 1 to 4 players. Get it for $20 at Amazon.