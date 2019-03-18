Graphic: Shep McAllister

Corsair’s K-series mechanical keyboards are some of your favorites for gaming, and for general use as well, and the Mk.2 RGB model of the K70 is down to $100 right now, an all-time low. I use a different model of the K70 every day, and absolutely love it.



This model’s Cherry MX Speed key switches have a shallow actuation point for rapid-fire touch typing, making this great for gamers and office users alike, and its aluminum frame will be a durable base with none of the warping and flexing that you can occasionally feel on cheaper, plastic boards.