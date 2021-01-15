One of the Best Dry Lip Solutions Is Buy One, Get One 40% off at Ulta

BOGO 40% off Hydrogel Lip Masks Graphic : Sheilah Villari

It’s no secret I’m a big fan of Soap & Glory and I just started using their Hydrogel Lip Masks, mostly because I saw they were on sale. Well, I wasn’t let down. I live in a basement apartment and the baseboar d heat has been murder on my skin and lips. The warm yet drying air has been doing a number on me so I decided to give these a try. Grab two p acks at Ulta from just $8 and seek the relief you need.

First off these smell amazing. If you love coconut these will be your jam. Two masks come in a pack and I like to put them on before bed. Get comfy and relaxed and slap one of these on for twenty minutes if you want the full benefits. After two uses I definitely saw a huge difference, my lips were much softer and just a smidge fuller. The hyaluronic acid mixes with the coconut water and just pumps your pout with moisture . Using these once a week during the chilliest months will absolutely help protect them.

