This Dremel set was $73 on Prime Day—Prime Day!—and at the time, I called it one of the best Dremel deals I’d ever seen. And I’ve seen many!



Well, with apologies to everyone who bought it that day, it’s now a whole $3 cheaper. Today and Black Friday (when it was also $70) are the only two times it’s dropped below $109 since that Prime Day deal, so if you don’t have the versatile rotary tool, this is the only excuse you need.

What makes the deal so great, beyond the size of the price drop? This particular set one comes with a 160 piece accessory kit and a flex shaft that lets you use your Dremel in awkward or hard-to-reach places.