It's all consuming.
One of the Best Blu-Ray Players You Can Buy Is $100 off at Crutchfield

Panasonic DP-UB820 | $400 | Crutchfield
Crutchfield is a popular source for A/V enthusiasts, and that’s why we’re not surprised to see a $100 discount on one of the best Blu-Ray players you can buy today. It’s the Panasonic DP-UB820, a 4K Ultra HD player that has pretty much everything you need to enjoy Hollywood’s latest creations at full efficacy, including Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos position-oriented audio, as well as DTS:X Surround. It also supports all sorts of hi-res audio formats, too.

While we’d look elsewhere for smart TV functionality, the Panasonic DP-UB820 has Netflix, Amazon Video, and YouTube baked in. If you need more, you could beam it from your Miracast-compatible smartphone or tablet. There’s a Wi-Fi 5 chip inside to facilitate using those apps, and you can use an ethernet port if you don’t like the data packets carrying chunks of your 4K video zipping through unstable air.

Crutchfield offers free 2-day shipping and a 60-day return policy, one of the most generous you’ll ever find. That’s plenty of time to see whether you like it, so place an order and spend some real quality time with what many consider to be the best Blu-Ray player money can buy today.

