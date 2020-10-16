One of the Best Blu-Ray Players You Can Buy Is $100 off at Crutchfield

Panasonic DP-UB820 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Crutchfield is a popular source for A/V enthusiasts, and that’s why we’re not surprised to see a $100 discount on one of the best Blu-Ray players you can buy today. It’s the Panasonic DP-UB820, a 4K Ultra HD player that has pretty much everything you need to enjoy Hollywood’s latest creations at full efficacy, including Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos position-oriented audio, as well as DTS:X Surround. It also supports all sorts of hi-res audio formats, too .

While we’d look elsewhere for smart TV functionality, the Pana sonic DP-UB820 has Netflix, Amazon Video, and YouTube baked in. If you need more, you could beam it from your Miracast-compatible smartphone or tablet. There’s a Wi-Fi 5 chip inside to facilitate using those apps , and you can use an ethernet port if you don’t like the data packets carrying chunks of your 4K video zipping through unstable air .

Crutchfield offers free 2-day shipping and a 60-day return policy, one of the most generous you’ll ever find. That’s plenty of time to see whether you like it, so p lace an order and spend some real quality time with what many consider to be the best Blu-Ray player money can buy today .