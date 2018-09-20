Photo: Amazon

Our readers listed these Crabby Wallets as one of their favorite front pocket wallets, and today, you can save $5 off a whole bunch of different colors and materials (click here for elastic models, and here for canvas) when you clip the on-page coupon. These wallets can hold up to 10 cards, include a ring for your keys, and are crazy thin. And at $10, they’re so cheap, you’ll have a lot of money left over to put in them.



But you don’t have to take my word for it, here’s what our readers said about them:



The Crabby Wallet — My Kickstarter version lasted over a year, on my 2nd one now. Small, holds everything I need, only $15. I use a canvas one, but there are more professional versions available. - huzzahcoffee