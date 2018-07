Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you take your Wi-Fi seriously, and can’t abide dead spots, NETGEAR’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy according to Gizmodo and our readers, and the three-pack has never been cheaper.



$249 would be an all-time low on its own for the three-pack, which should provide enough coverage for even the largest homes, but an additional $30 clippable coupon makes the deal even more enticing.