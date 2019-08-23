Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Kraus Nola Kitchen Faucet, Stainless Steel | $156 | Amazon

With its industrial-chic coil design and magnetic spray head, the Kraus Nola is one of the best looking and most practical kitchen faucets out there, which is no doubt why it was a finalist in our reader Co-Op just a few short months ago.



If you happen to be in the market for a kitchen faucet upgrade, $156 is the best price Amazon’s listed all year on the version with the heavy duty commercial spring design, so place your order before the deal runs dry.