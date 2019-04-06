Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Even the good-est boys need a reliable leash. For giving your doggo just enough freedom, look to the Ruffwear Slackline leash, one of our readers’ favorites. This durable leash also features an adjustable handle, so you can wear it around your waist and go hands-free on your next walk, if you want. It normally goes for around $40, so $20 is a great price, even though you’ll have to $8 for shipping. But isn’t your pupper worth every penny?

