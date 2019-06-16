Graphic: Shep McAllister

Prepara’s Evak food storage containers make coffee (or grain/pasta/snack) storage look sexy, but the cool design serves a functional purpose as well. As you remove coffee and push the lid further and further down the container, it’ll press out all of the excess air, which is what makes your beans lose flavor.



The small one is down to $8 today (it’s a great deal even before you clip the $.28 coupon), the best price of the year.