Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nordstrom has only a couple large sales each year and today marks the beginning of their Winter Sale. Nordstrom is taking up to 40% off a boatload of styles through February 24, though the best stuff will surely sell out early. It’ll take time to look through all the stuff, so maybe pencil it in as a meeting at work or pretend you’re in the bathroom and avoid your family or something.



I suggest sorting by brand using the sidebar tool after you select your gender. Fossil? Nike? Rag & Bone? 7 For All Mankind? Calvin Klein? You’ll be blown away by how many options there are.

Advertisement

For the fellas, we do have a couple of suggestions that we recently recommended on The Inventory. Belmar’s Quilted Shirt Jacket is a great transition layer to wear once the weather starts warming up, these River Stone joggers would be a great pair of Fourth Pants, and if you like to run, your feet deserve to experience Nike’s Epic React Flyknits. Seriously though, there are thousands of great deals, so get over there and start browsing.