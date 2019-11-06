One of iRobot's Best Smart Vacuums Is Down to $799

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

iRobot Roomba i7+ 7550 | $799 | Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i7+ 7550, aside from having a bag of letters for a name, is one of the company’s smartest robot vacuums. It can map multiple floors of your house, connects to Alexa, and can power through pet hair. It even comes with a dock that empties its container regularly. This high-end model usually pushes close to $1,000, but today it’s down to just $799.