It's all consuming.
One of iRobot's Best Smart Vacuums Is Down to $799

Eric Ravenscraft
iRobot Roomba i7+ 7550 | $799 | Amazon
Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft
The iRobot Roomba i7+ 7550, aside from having a bag of letters for a name, is one of the company’s smartest robot vacuums. It can map multiple floors of your house, connects to Alexa, and can power through pet hair. It even comes with a dock that empties its container regularly. This high-end model usually pushes close to $1,000, but today it’s down to just $799.

