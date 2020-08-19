It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
One of Hoover's Lightest Cordless Vacuums Is $50 off Right Now

Hoover Signature Cordless Stick Vacuum | $130 | Best Buy

Hoover has been making quality products since 1908. With technology improving all-around so has their line-up of vacuums. This LiNX Signature vacuum is one of their best as it integrates actual WindTunnel tech on top of being so sleek. Best Buy has this little cleaner with a whole lot of power for $50 off.

Two things stood out to me in reading reviews. One, how lightweight (just under ten pounds) it really is. Several senior purchases noted how easy it was for them to navigate and move throughout their homes. Second, how much pet hair it actually picks up. Tons of shaggy-haired dog owners pointed out this is a great vac for shedding pooches. The wide mouth handles dust and dirt on not just floors but rugs and even upholstery. The bagless tech makes this a lot easier to operate and one charge will get you up to three hours of quality cleaning.

This item ships for free from Best Buy.

