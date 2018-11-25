Photo: Amazon

It’s that time of year where you just want to walk around the house wearing a comforter like a cape. Luckily, one of Amazon’s most popular options is on sale today for Cyber Sunday.

With a 4.3 star rating from nearly 2,000 customers, Amrapur Overseas’ alternative goose down comforter comes in a ton of colors, and they’re all on sale in three different sizes today. At only about $20 for a queen, you can pick up a few, because you need a couch comforter too. Right? Right?!