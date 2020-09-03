One of Amazon's Best Selling Beginner Telescopes Is 35% off

GSkyer 400mm/70mm Beginner’s Telescope Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

GSkyer 400mm/70mm Beginner’s Telescope | $85 | Amazon



There’s a lot of strange stuff happening in the skies these days. Whether you’re a budding stargazer or looking to give your tykes a head start in their science classes, Amazon has a highly rated beginner’s telescope down to $85, a 35% discount over its usual cost. It has a 400mm focal length and a 70mm aperture, and judging by the sample images in the reviews, this is all you’ll need to see the moon in great detail, plus Saturn, Jupiter, and their various moons. There’s a smartphone adapter and wireless remote included for photography needs, a carrying case for travel, and extra magnification eyepieces in the box