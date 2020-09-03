ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
One of Amazon's Best Selling Beginner Telescopes Is 35% off

Quentyn Kennemer
GSkyer 400mm/70mm Beginner’s Telescope | $85 | Amazon
There’s a lot of strange stuff happening in the skies these days. Whether you’re a budding stargazer or looking to give your tykes a head start in their science classes, Amazon has a highly rated beginner’s telescope down to $85, a 35% discount over its usual cost. It has a 400mm focal length and a 70mm aperture, and judging by the sample images in the reviews, this is all you’ll need to see the moon in great detail, plus Saturn, Jupiter, and their various moons. There’s a smartphone adapter and wireless remote included for photography needs, a carrying case for travel, and extra magnification eyepieces in the box

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

