The $59 Instant Pot Duo is still sold out, but the Instant Pot Ultra is on sale in two different sizes for Prime Day. Unfortunately, neither of those sizes is the standard 6 qt., but if you need the apartment-friendly 3 qt. or the family-sized 8 qt., you’re in luck.



In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own. The Ultra models have a much better UI and controls than the standard Duo, plus a pressure valve that automatically closes itself when you close the pot, so you’ll never forget to set it.

Don’t need the fancy Ultra controls? The 3 qt. Duo is also down to $60.