One for the Puzzleheads: Get Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 for $30

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (PS4) | $30 | Amazon

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (PS5) | $30 | Amazon

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (Xbox ) | $30 | Amazon

Advertisement

Hey! Come check this out! Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is on sale for $30! You can grab the PS4, PS5, and Xbox versions at a discount today. All the puzz leheads out there know what’s up. Puyo Puyo and Tetris, together at last? It’s more likely than you think. The unique fusion of two classic games works surprisingly well. With tons of modes to explore, it offers a unique t- spin on two beloved classics. If you thought there were just no more ways to make Tetris feel new, I hope you feel like a big dummy right now. Just an absolute buffoon. You nincompoop . You fiend. Get real. Tetris is good.