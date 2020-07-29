It's all consuming.
One Day We'll Travel Again, and on That Day You Can Tell Everyone You Saved up to 39% on Luggage

Gabe Carey
Illustration for article titled One Day Well Travel Again, and on That Day You Can Tell Everyone You Saved up to 39% on Luggage
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Ninetygo Carry-On Luggage (20" Black) | $65 | Amazon | Promo Code NINETYGOLGKJ + Clip Coupon
Ninetygo Carry-On Luggage (20" Gray w/ Front Pocket Lock Cover) | $97 | Amazon | Promo Code NINETYGOLGKJ + Clip Coupon

It should go without saying, but if you can help it, don’t travel right now. Especially by plane. That being said, nothing is stopping you from taking advantage of an unbeatable deal on carry-on luggage at least a year out from a time when it’s safe to do so. Endorsed by Anker, this Ninetygo luggage is made from 100% polycarbonate and costs just $65 with our exclusive promo code NINETYGOLGKJ paired with the on-page coupon you have to clip.

For a higher quality product in the same vein, this 20-inch luggage also from Nintetygo comes with a “TSA-compatible” lock and a front pocket that would ordinarily set you back $160. But with the same NINETYGOLGKJ code applied and the coupon clipped, you can get it for $97. Jump on either one of these steals while supplies last.

