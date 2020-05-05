One Day Only, Get Jaybird Run XT True Wireless Earbuds for $70

Jaybird Run XT True Wireless Earbuds Image : Jaybird

Jaybird Run XT True Wireless Earbuds | $70 | Jaybird

They debuted for $180 and they’re still going for that much at most retailers , but in a rare one-day sale, Jaybird is clearing stock of its Run XT true wireless earbuds for just $70.

If you can forgive the paltry 12-hour total battery (four in the buds, eight in the case), you’re in for a quality pair of sporty earbuds that have IPX7 water resistance, a locate lost headphones feature, customizable EQ profiles, one-touch voice control, and tons of comfort options in the box.