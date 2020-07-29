It's all consuming.
On-Ear or In-Ear, Our Readers Can Take 30% off TCL's New ANC Headphones and True Wireless Earbuds [Exclusive]

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Tech Deals
TCL True Wireless Earbuds | $56 | Amazon | Promo Code TCLKINJA
TCL Active Noise Canceling Headphones | $56 | Amazon | Promo Code TCLKINJA

For those not in the know, TCL makes headphones now—and not only do they make headphones, they make pretty damn good ones for music listeners on a budget. For a limited time, you can try them out for yourself for less than $60, for the first time ever. So whether active noise-canceling or a sweat- and waterproof design is on your audio shopping checklist, reviewers swear by the sound quality on both models, even if the quality of the hardware itself leaves something to be desired.

Set realistic expectations considering the price and you’ll be impressed by the 32mm drivers on the on-ear cans and the pro acoustic panel on the true wireless buds. At $24 less than the original asking price, it’s absolutely worth a shot.

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

