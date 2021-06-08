OlliOlli is Only $1. Pick It Up, Pick It Up, Pick It Up!

OlliOlli (Xbox) Screenshot : Curve Digital‬

OlliOlli (Xbox) | $1 | Microsoft

When you think of skateboarding video games, your mind likely goes to either the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater or Skate series, though Curve Digital is doing some pretty cool stuff in the genre. At only a single dollar, its pretty hard not to justify picking this up. Even if you only play it for one afternoon, you’ve got your money’s worth . You probably spent 12 times that on lunch yesterday and you’ll still be able to revisit the game unlike your tuna melt which has already been digested.

